Member of 6th Skegness Sea Scout Cubs had been planting daffodils at the Sea Scout Hall at the Wainfleet Road playing fields 10 years ago.

The work came as part of the Mini Pots of Care scheme, run by Marie Curie Cancer Care in partnership with Yellow Pages.

Cub leader Trevor Monahan said the cubs were really enjoying the project and aimed to raise £150 by having their daffodils sponsored by friends and family.