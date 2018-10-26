Ten years since ... Rocket sessions for Richmond pupils

Learning went ‘Out of this World’ at The Richmond School, Skegness, 10 years ago, as pupils built and launched their own rockets.

During a week of workshops, all classes were challenged to create their own space age designs.

The science-based sessions with Jon London from Out of this World Learning, Bury St Edmonds, also offered some pupils the chance to build a bridge strong enough to take the weight of a moving object.

Reception through to Year Four made rockets with air compression, while Years Five and Six used gunpowder to send their rockets high into the sky.

The week ended with Years Five and Six taking their rockets to the beach near the boat compound in South Parade for take off.