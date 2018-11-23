Ten years since ... pupils lesson in business from developers

Pupils from St Clement’s College, Skegness, welcomed Leigh Hall and Dean Wann, of Manorcrest Homes, 10 years ago as part of their learning in life skills and business.

Youngsters had the chance to ask the directors questions, before presenting ideas to them for a community project in the town.

The original picture in full.

Head of English Ian Corns explained that the students were working towards securing premises that would be managed by them for the school and the community.

He said: “Mr Hall and Mr Wann are setting us up with the knowledge in order to progress through to the next stage.”