Pupils from St Helena’s CofE Primary School, in Willoughby, took part in a bid to break the world record for the biggest simultaneous sing-along 10 years ago.

An estimated 600,000 pupils from across the UK sang along to You Gotta Be as Des’ree performed the hit at The O2 arena in London.

The event raised funds for Marie Curie Cancer Care, CLIC Sargent and Youth Music.