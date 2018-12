Skegness Lifeboat station received a donation of £1,000 from the St Clement Freemason Lodge 10 years ago.

The money would be used to buy a television for training purposes.

A DVD player, cables and mounting brackets had been provided by Yates and Greenhough, of Roman Bank, Skegness, which had also pledged to fit the equipment free of charge at the station in Tower Esplanade.