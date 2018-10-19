Ten years since ... fire brigade-themed civic service

Here we see a scene from Skegness Town Council’s annual civic service 10 years ago.

The theme for the event at St Matthew’s Church, Skegness, was the fire brigade.

It included singing by children from The Richmond Primary School, Skegness, and Seathorne Primary School, Winthorpe, as well as Skegness Youth Choir.

Skegness Mayor Coun Neil Pimperton was joined by dignitaries from surrounding areas, including Boston, Horncastle and Grantham, for the occasion.

Local scouts, members of Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, and members of the public were among those also attending the service.