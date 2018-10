Pupils at Richmond Primary School, Skegness, dressed up in the national costume of different countries as part of European day at the school 10 years ago.

The whole school got involved in the special day taking part in a range of activities including a Scottish breakfast, singing, dancing, food, map work and a range of crafts.

Children also dressed up in the colours of the national flag of their country.

Year Five’s Scottish day ended with a piper in full traditional dress.