Ten years since ...

Engineering firms from around Lincolnshire gathered at The Royal Hotel, in Drummond Road, Skegness, 10 years ago to celebrate the success of the Lincolnshire East Partnership.

The partnership had been bringing schools and businesses together to develop learning for 14-19-year-olds and offer an insight into various industries.

Representatives from schools in Skegness, Alford, Spilsby and Horncastle were joined by Sir Alan Jones, retired chairman of Toyota UK, and professor David Chiddick, from University of Lincoln, to recognise the work over the previous 12-18 months.