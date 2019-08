Youngsters enjoyed pond dipping at Bolingbroke Castle, Old Bolingbroke, 10 years ago.

It came as archaeologists surveyed the site ahead of restoration work to the site’s moat.

Euan Kennedy, five, gets help identifying his catch from ecologist Chris Extence during a pond dipping afternoon at Bolingbroke Castle 10 years ago.

Ecologists Richard Chadd and Chris Extence helped visitors identify the creatures living in the ponds.

Archaeologist James Rackham also led an augering project at the site to discover the depths of the medieval moat and to work out how deep the restored moat could be.