Here we see Skegness Junior Rugby Club during their 2009 presentation evening.

Held at the Vine Hotel, Skegness, it saw Dillon De-La-Fontaine receive the under 15 players’ player of the year award and the coaches’ player of the year award.

Players’ player of the season at under 14 level was Perry Burton while the captain’s trophy was presented to Oliver Jackson.

Ben Farnsworth collected the Simon Hatch Memorial Trophy.