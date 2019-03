The carol singing efforts of Spilsby Young Farmers Club raised £186 towards the baby care unit at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, it was reported 10 years ago.

Tony Fegan from the YFC said members went around the Spilsby and Boston area to raise the funds.

Sister Yvonne Truepenny (second from left) from Pilgrim Hospital received a cheque from members at the clubhouse in Spilsby.