Ten years ago ... Work begins on £1.5m project at Skegness sports facility

Work begins on £1.5m project at Skegness sports facility

Work began on a new clubhouse at the Wainfleet Road Playing Fields, in Skegness, 10 years ago.

The new facility would boast fully equipped, modern changing rooms, officials’ changing rooms, a function room, educational training facilities, tea room, laundry room, manager’s office and first aid point.

The £1.5 million project had been funded by East Lindsey District Council, Skegness Town Council, the Football Association, the Rugby Football Union, the Football Foundation, Sport England and The Sports Association.