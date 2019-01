Skegness lost its branch of Woolworths this week 10 years ago after a buyer failed to be found for the cash-stricken business.

The 99-year-old British company was among the big names lost from the UK high street as a result of the ‘Credit Crunch’.

Pictured in the Standard this week, though, was a presentation of almost £850 to 1st Skegness Scouts and Guides by staff at the store. The sum was raised through charity events during 2008.