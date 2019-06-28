Ten years ago ... Wide range of fun at Friskney Show

Here we see a couple of scenes from the Friskney Show 10 years ago.

A mechanical bull ride, poultry contests, art and craft sessions, a horticultural show and a medieval re-enactment by the Knights of Skirbeck all helped keep visitors entertained.

Ben Elsworth, of Skegness, at the Friskney Show in 2009.

Local charities and organisations, including Friskney All Saints’ Church, the art group and WI held stalls during the day.

The Franklin Amateur Radio Club, the National Parrot Sanctuary and Louth Dog Training Centre also held stalls and the afternoon finished with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Dakota flying overhead.