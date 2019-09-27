Ten years ago ... Swifts ready for new season

Greenstar Environmental Recycling, of Addlethorpe, and DSL Workforce, of Skegness, were the new sponsors of Swifts Junior Football Club’s under nines A team 10 years ago.

Greenstar manager Andy Shores is pictured with the team at its Jubilee Park home between Ingoldmells and Addlethorpe.

From left, are, manager Darren Murphy, Andy Shores, manager Lee Marshall and coach James Chatterton; middle - mascot Alex Marshall, James Cowell, Max Matthews, Maison North, Nathan Raistrick and Scott Chatterton; front - Mason Shreeves, Tyler Shores, Callum Murphy and Samual Marshall.