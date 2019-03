A surprise party was thrown by members of Hogsthorpe Brownies to leader Joy Smith 10 years ago.

Joy was leaving the group after 20 years and old and new brownies joined the party at Hogsthorpe Village Hall to wish her a happy retirement.

Josie Johnson, from the group, said: “She has just been a great person for the last 20 years and she has done everything that a brown owl could do, including trips and activities.”