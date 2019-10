Here we see the football team at Partney CofE Aided Primary School 10 years ago.

The team had just bought a set of goals with sponsorship from local groups and had a new coach.

Spilsby Lions, Spilsby Rotary Club, and Dennett’s Ice Cream donated more than £250 for the equipment.

The team was being led by Tom Kelly, 17, a student at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, in Horncastle.