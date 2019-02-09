Ten years ago ... Students raise funds for Skegness lifeboats

Students from King Edward VI Humanities College, Spilsby, scrapped their school shoes to raise funds for Skegness lifeboats 10 years ago.

Pupils paid to wear alternative footwear for the day, while teachers paid students to have their cars washed.

Teacher Michael Irving (pictured) organised the fundraising activities at the college to coincide with the RNLI’s SOS day.

More than £750 was raised, with some sponsorship still to be collected.

Students also entered a competition to guess how many balls were in a car and cakes were sold to raise additional funds.