A rock ’n’ roll day at the Cancer Research UK store in Lumley Road, Skegness, raised almost £300 for the charity 10 years ago.

Dancers from Gee Bees Dance School in Skegness performed routines in the store’s windows while tombolas, raffles and cake sales added to funds.

Volunteers from the store baked cakes for the sale and a ‘guess how many lollipops are in the jar’ contest was held.

Store manager Amanda Alsop said the day was a success and thanked local businesses for donating prizes.