A sponsored walk from Market Place, Burgh le Marsh, to the Lilywhites Club in Burgh Road, Skegness, raised £700 for Alive and Kicking Lincolnshire 10 years ago.

It was the first time the charity organised the walk and about 40 people took part.

Chairman Tina Mellors, 43, said the first people home finished the walk in under an hour but most people took an hour and a half to finish.