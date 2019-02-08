Ten years ago ...Spilsby pupils celebrate gymnastics success

Pupils from Spilsby Primary School were celebrating success at the Lincolnshire Schools Floor and Vault Championships at the Banovallum School in Horncastle 10 years ago.

Harry Pettit was the under-seven county champion and Thomas Bland collected the bronze medal in the under-11 event.

The school’s under-nine girls team of Naomi Moran, Lauren Loake, Lauryn Osborne and Julia Brown, took the bronze medal in their age category.

The mixed A team won a silver medal in the under-11 age group. The team was Thomas Bland, Kate Loosmore, Lucy Perkins, Jessica Fairchild and Chloe Rossiter.

Kate Loosmore also finished fifth out of 66 gymnasts, and was a mere 0.7 points behind the gold medal winner.

Coach Louisa Roberts congratulated the pupils on their achievements, with 11 medals won during the day.