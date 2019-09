Spilsby band The Noisy Tuesdays had sponsored Spilsby Juniors Football Club’s under 11s team for the new season.

Pictured, from left, are back – coach Darren Adam, band members Steve Frankish, Neil Marston and John Seidel and manager Gordon Lane; middle – captain Jay Adams, George Mawdsley, William Ross, Adam Marsh, Callum Bennett, Jordon Allen and Tristan Clements; front – Ben Catchpole, Louis Frankish, Sam Villiers, William Bateman and Joseph Lane.

Not pictured – Sam Philpot and Tom Farrant.