Hot cross buns and homemade cakes were on the menu at the Richmond Primary School’s Easter café in Richmond Drive, Skegness, 10 years ago.

Pupils from Year Five organised the café to raise money for the Richmond Drive school’s charity, the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Tesco supermarket donated the hot cross buns for the event and parents and friends were invited to the event, which raised £687.50. All pupils wore fancy dress to celebrate.