Ten years ago ... Skegness pupils on mission to Mars

Youngsters from Skegness were among those attempting to land on ‘Mars’ at John Spendluffe Technology College, Alford, 10 years ago.

Year Eight pupils from the college were joined by teams from Skegness Grammar School, Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, Horncastle, Cordeaux at Louth, The Birbeck School, Somercotes, and Caistor Yarborough for the Target Mars Lincolnshire competition.

During the day, the groups of worked on a mission to land a remote control spacecraft on the Red Planet through use of maps.

Each group member took on a different role to ensure their vehicle worked its way around obstacles to reach their goal.

Pupils also had to explore the planet’s surface, examine strange samples, and safely cross a chasm.