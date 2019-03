Here we see children and staff at Little Learners Nursery School, in Skegness, 10 years ago.

The nursery had only been open for a year, but had received an ‘Outstanding’ rating from education watchdog Ofsted.

Pictured, with the children were staff members (from left) Gemma Ison, Dawn Downes, Rachel Ward, deputy manager Vikki Creasey, Beki Houghton, and owner Marie Walker.