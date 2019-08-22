Ten years ago ... Skegness Academy students rewarded for achievements.

Students from Skegness Academy were rewarded for their achievements at Boston College’s annual Skills for Life Presentation 10 years ago.

The evening was held at the North Shore Hotel, Skegness, to celebrate the success achieved by learners who have completed qualifications in literacy, numeracy, and ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages).

More than 80 learners were invited to attend the event to receive their certificates from Mayor of Skegness Coun Pat Phillips and Boston College’s director of business development Paul Collins.