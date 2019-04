Pupils at Seathorne Primary School, Winthorpe, celebrated Easter 10 years ago with the school’s 15th annual Easter bonnet and egg design competition.

The children decorated their own eggs and bonnets which they paraded in front of judges Mayor of Skegness Coun Neil Pimperton, Mayoress Rita Pimperton and chairman of the governors Coun George Saxon and Julie Saxon.

The winners were presented with Easter eggs for their efforts which were donated by the Mayor and Coun Saxon.