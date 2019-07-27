Ten years ago ... School goes back to the Victorian era for 150th anniversary

Pupils from Spilsby Primary School used imperial measurements and Victorian pans to cook up some treats for visitors 10 years ago. Pictured, from left, were Shauna Dawson, Charlie Shudell and Rose Kirk.
Pupils went back in time at Spilsby Primary School 10 years ago to mark the school’s 150th anniversary.

The school opened in 1859 and pupils were treated to a Victorian-themed day of school life and activities.

Pictured doing the laundry, from left, were Jessica Bache, Megan Gale and Tanita Curwen.

Headteacher Jo Spriggs said: “The children came in Victorian dress and staff got involved too. We had a Victorian assembly with Bible readings and hand inspections before saying our prayers.”

A number of Victorian artefacts were on display and some of the younger children sat in rows for handwriting lessons before recreating games from the Victorian era, maypole dancing and artwork.