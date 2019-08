Here we see a selection of images from Partney Fair 10 years ago.

The event featured a craft fair and a car boot sale (both of which enjoyed record attendances), a fun dog show, vintage cars, plant and cake stalls, a tombolo, the Petwise Zoo, and more.

Pictured blowing bubbles, seven-year-old Will Griffiths.

BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Judy Theobold also joined locals for the event and took part in many activities throughout the day.

In all, some £3,500 was raised for the Partney Group of Parishes fund.

Evania Payas-Wood, eight, and Otto Wood, three, with a skunk.