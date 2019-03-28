Ten years ago ... Pupils win prizes in Pirates of Penzance colouring competition

Here we see the winners of a Pirates of Penzance colouring competition at Skegness Junior School 10 years ago.

Pupils had to draw and colour in their own pictures of the Pirate King in the contest, which was run in partnership with Skegness Musical Theatre Society.

The society were set to perform Pirates of Penzance at The Embassy Theatre, Skegness.

The eight winners each received complimentary tickets to the opening night.

The winners were Lexi Cunliffe, Emma Russell, Josef White, Summer Sloan, Millie Ward, Nickita Wood, Dylan Cudworth and Jaime-Leigh Benson.