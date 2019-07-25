Ten years ago ... Pupils team up on five-metre long wire wave arts project

A conglomerate of wire waves produced by Skegness pupils was set to go on display at The Embassy Theatre, in Skegness, 10 years ago.

Silversmith Katey Felton, from Sheffield, visited Skegness Grammar School and Skegness Junior School to produce a five-metre long piece of art for the SEAS festival.

Miss Felton, a former student at the grammar school, said each student created an element for the piece.

The project has been fully funded by Arts Council England and more than 100 students were involved.