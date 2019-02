Citizenship was the subject of the day at Skegness Grammar School 10 years ago when students organised a presentation by the probation service.

As part of their active citizenship programme, Year 10 pupils invited probation officer Amy Lawson (centre) to speak.

Year 10 form tutor Graham Helliwell, also pictured, said: “They organised everything themselves from the initial letters to e-mails, booking the room and sorting out drinks for the guest. They did an excellent job.”