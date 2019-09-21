Ten years ago ... Partney pets blessed at special service

Children in the Partney area had their pets blessed at a special service at St Nicholas’ Church, Partney, 10 years ago.

Organised by the Rev Richard Benson, the pet service saw youngsters from Partney CofE Aided Primary School perform a song and read prayers.

Residents from the community joined the children for the service and everyone was given the chance to walk around the church to meet the animals.

Pictured with head teacher Caron Ementon, back left, and the Rev Richard Benson, back centre, are some of the children and pets who attended the service.