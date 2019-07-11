Ten years ago ... ‘One raft disintegrated completely’

Here we see a scene from the annual Scouting boating gala at Skegness boating lake 10 years ago.

Seven groups of Scouts and Sea Scouts from the area took part in the event and raised £278.90 for the Samanathan Orphanage in Sri Lanka.

Sylvia Myers, scout leader of 1st Skegness Scouts, said: “It went really well. The parents said it was the funniest night of the year. One raft disintegrated completely. It’s just madness, they absolutely loved it.”

Skegness Sea Scouts won the gala and Spilsby Scouts won best raft.