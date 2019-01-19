Ten years ago ... Noah’s Ark mural goes on show at village school

A new Noah’s Ark themed mural had gone on show at Partney CofE Aided Primary School 10 years ago.

The piece was unveiled following a family service at St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Skendleby.

During the service pupils read prayers and readings relating to Noah’s Ark, before the school opened for coffee and cakes.

The mural was a gift from headteacher Caron Ementon, using money given to her by the church when she joined the school in the previous September.

Artist Chris Freeman is pictured with his daughters, from left, Brianna, six, Hannah, 10, and Christie-Anne, eight.