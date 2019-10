TEN YEARS AGO: New sponsor for Spilsby youngsters

Spilsby Junior Football Club’s under 12 team had a new sponsor 10 years ago.

Mark Tong of EJ Tong Hardware, Spilsby, was sponsoring the team’s kit and had bought waterproof jackets for them.

Pictured, from left, are (back) trainer Martin Bailey, Ryan Payne, Angus Downing, Donnie Bailey, Scott Marsh, sponsor Mark Tong, Alex Rossiter, Alex Martin, Harry Boulton, and manager Mark Holderness; and (front) Thomas Carr, Billy Wallis, Charlie Shudell, Ethan Holderness, Eden Betts, Ryan Kitchen and Alex Hanson. Not pictured Clifford James Cadwallander.