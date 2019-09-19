Ten years ago ... New sponsor for junior football team

Swifts Junior Football Club’s under 12 team from Ingoldmells had a new kit sponsor in UK Gas Protection 10 years ago.

Members are pictured at Jubilee Park, Ingoldmells, with representatives from the business.

From left, back – manager Sean Bates, Rory Shuttleworth, Kurt Davies, chairman Win Moses, UK Gas Protection sponsor Fran Worthington, captain Liam Taylor, UK Gas Protection sponsor Adam Worthington, Chris Jackson, Brodie Yarnold, manager Damian Howland; front – Kieran Emsen, Ashley Manville, Tyler Irving, Jack Cornelius, CKWilson, Jaymi-Jay Yarnold, Dominic Bates and Owen Howland. Photo www.stevegould.co.uk