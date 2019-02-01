Ten years ago ... Music session for Spilsby Playgroup

Children in Spilsby were moving to a new rhythm 10 years ago after their first ‘early ears’ session at Spilsby Children’s Centre.

The programme had been rolled out across Lincolnshire through SoundLINCS, a music development agency, and was keeping 0-five year olds entertained.

Tim Kitson, from SoundLINCS, ran two sessions with children from Spilsby, one for members of the centre and another for Spilsby Playgroup (pictured).

Fun songs and rhymes made for a noisy, but enjoyable afternoon and children also played with musical instruments.