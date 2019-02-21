Ten years ago ... More than 1,000 pieces of litter collected in Gibraltar beach clean

A team of 25 volunteers took to the beach when Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust’s annual beach clean at Gibraltar Point National Nature Reserve, Skegness, 10 years ago.

More than 1,000 pieces of litter were removed from the beach – 604 of which were made of plastic, including 229 carrier bags.

Food packaging from Holland, wire cutters and bed sheets were also found on the beach.

Armed with gloves, bin bags and litter pickers, volunteers recorded the different types of litter found.

Liz Worthington, assistant education officer with Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, said: “On our beach and the reserve as a whole, there isn’t a huge problem with people dropping litter.

“It is actually quite a clean site and the majority of the litter that we find on the beach is washed in with the tide.”