Burgh Windmill celebrated its 25th birthday as a tourist attraction on May Day 10 years ago.

The extended tea room was officially opened by one of Burgh’s oldest residents, 97-year-old Gladys Waite.

There was dancing by the men and women of Kesteven Morris Dancers, Lincolnshire dialect songs, poems and stories by the Far Weltered Lincs Dialect Group, a wood turning demonstration and stalls.