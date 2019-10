Judo stars from Skegness picked up 13 medals at the East Midlands Area Championships in Gainsborough 10 years ago.

Sensai Malcolm Sawyer said the group were put into mini teams and all performed excellently to win medals.

Winners: gold medal, Jackson Brown and Casey Woods; silver medal, Sophie Joyce, Josh Windle, Jamie Cram, Luke Dexter and Luke Speed; bronze medal, Paul Windle, Laura Dexter, Michael Craig, Jake Horne, Dionne Masonand and Tedd Linghall.