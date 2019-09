A limo push through Skegness raised £375 for Macmillan Cancer Support 10 years ago.

More than 14 people took part in the fundraiser, which was organised by Frank Wood and Sons funeral directors.

It began at Frank Wood and Sons premises in Prince George Street, went down Lumley Road and North Parade to the life boat station, in Tower Esplanade, and then went back again.

In all, was raised £375 for charity.