Ten years ago ... Lifeboat Day raises thousands of pounds

Lifeboat Day in Skegness 10 years ago raised about £5,000 for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

The day featured lots of stalls and attractions to amuse visitors.

It also saw the RNLI and the RAF perform a sea safety demonstration to show people what happens during a real-life rescue and launch. Some of the lifeboat crew were winched to safety by the RAF helicopter from the life raft which thrilled the watching crowd.

However, just as the lifeboats were about to return to shore after the demonstration they spotted a speedboat in trouble.

The crew established the speedboat needed to be towed back to the beach and took it to the boat compound in Princes Parade. None of the four people on board were injured.