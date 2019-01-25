Ten years ago ... Library campaigns in Spilsby a step closer to success

A campaign to re-instate Monday opening hours at Spilsby Library had moved a step closer to success 10 years ago.

The previous May, Lincolnshire County Council had taken the decision to move opening hours from 9.30am to 7pm (with hour-long closures at 12pm and 4.30pm) to 1-5pm on Mondays.

The move had proved unpopular with residents from the town and surrounding villages.

Following several months of campaigning, the council had arranged to meet with Spilsby Town Council at the end of January to discuss a possible change in opening hours.