Pupils at St Helena’s Primary School, Willoughby, enjoyed bacon butties at school as part of national Farmhouse Breakfast Week 10 years ago.

Members of Alford National Farmers’ Union branch celebrated with the children by joining them and supplying sweetcure bacon which was locally sourced from Bennett’s of Sutton on Sea.

NFU branch secretary David Whitehouse said: “Farmhouse Breakfast Week is a national campaign by the NFU to raise awareness about the importance of having breakfast.”