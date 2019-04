Skegness Judo and Ju-Jitsu Club celebrated its 40th anniversary with a successful grading contest at Sturton by Stow Village Hall 10 years ago.

Club sensei (senior instructor) Malcolm Sawyer was pleased to see so many travel for the grading, with results proving to be better than expected.

The organisation was started by Mr Sawyer’s brother Christopher as a judo club for the 4th Skegness Scouts.