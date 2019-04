Pupils from Ingoldmells Primary School raised £570 for the NSPCC when they put their brains to the test 10 years ago.

Friends and family sponsored children for a maths challenge and Val Foottit, schools organiser for the charity, visited the school to receive the donation.

Pictured, (back, from left), were Val Foottit, Paige Smith, Dominic Barrett, Lydia Smith and head teacher Emma Hadley, (front, from left) Taylor Hartshorn, Leah Singh, Elisia Jefferson and Jasmine West.