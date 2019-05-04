Ten years ago ... Ingoldmells pupils plant more than 500 pansies

Pupils from Ingoldmells Primary School planted more than 500 pansies around the Royal Arthur Centre in Skegness Road, Ingoldmells, 10 years ago.

Working with East Lindsey District Council’s neighbourhood management team and local PCSOs, 120 children were involved in the community project, which also looked at recycling and littering issues in the village.

Neighbourhood project officer for ELDC Rick Coates said the day was a huge success and was assisted by funding from the People, Ideas, Places (PIP) group through Lincolnshire County Council, NHS Lincolnshire and Chapel St Leonards Action Group.