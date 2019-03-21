Ten years ago ... IN PICTURES: Red Nose Day 2009 at Skegness, Wainflet, Spilsby, Halton Holegate, Partney, and Eresby

The Viking School, Skegness, during Red Nose Day 2009.
The Viking School, Skegness, during Red Nose Day 2009.

Here we see a collection of photographs from Red Nose Day 2009.

Featured in the gallery:

* Pupils at the Viking School, Skegness, dressed up as their favourite book characters to tie in with World Book Day. They raised £293.93.

* Pupils at Magdalen Primary School, Wainfleet, raised £480 by paying to wear red to school, selling red noses and cakes, and filling a giant red nose with coins.

* Skegness scouts raising almost £300 by having a sponsored scavenger hunt around the town.

* Children at Spilsby Primary School raised more than £442 by selling red noses, letting the children pay to wear pyjamas to school, and holding a baby contest where the children had to guess the teachers from their baby photos.

* Halton Holegate Primary School raised £130 by holding a coffee morning and getting the children to pay to wear non-uniform. They made and sold special red nose cakes and biscuits.

* Students and teachers at King Edward VI Humanities College in Spilsby had a unique idea when they played Staffly Come Dancing, a version of Strictly Come Dancing with students playing the professionals leading teachers as the ‘celebrities’. There was also a cake stall, sponsored non-uniform, a car wash and much more – all of which raised £533.

* Pupils at Partney CofE Primary School wore pyjamas to school and made their teddy bears wear red noses. The school raised around £200.

* Pupils at Eresby School, near Spilsby, wore pyjamas to school and performed a pyjama parade. They raised £80 and were expecting to add more to the coffers with special bacon butties for staff and snacks for pupils.