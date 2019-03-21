Ten years ago ... IN PICTURES: Red Nose Day 2009 at Skegness, Wainflet, Spilsby, Halton Holegate, Partney, and Eresby

Here we see a collection of photographs from Red Nose Day 2009.

Featured in the gallery:

* Pupils at the Viking School, Skegness, dressed up as their favourite book characters to tie in with World Book Day. They raised £293.93.

* Pupils at Magdalen Primary School, Wainfleet, raised £480 by paying to wear red to school, selling red noses and cakes, and filling a giant red nose with coins.

* Skegness scouts raising almost £300 by having a sponsored scavenger hunt around the town.

* Children at Spilsby Primary School raised more than £442 by selling red noses, letting the children pay to wear pyjamas to school, and holding a baby contest where the children had to guess the teachers from their baby photos.

* Halton Holegate Primary School raised £130 by holding a coffee morning and getting the children to pay to wear non-uniform. They made and sold special red nose cakes and biscuits.

* Students and teachers at King Edward VI Humanities College in Spilsby had a unique idea when they played Staffly Come Dancing, a version of Strictly Come Dancing with students playing the professionals leading teachers as the ‘celebrities’. There was also a cake stall, sponsored non-uniform, a car wash and much more – all of which raised £533.

* Pupils at Partney CofE Primary School wore pyjamas to school and made their teddy bears wear red noses. The school raised around £200.

* Pupils at Eresby School, near Spilsby, wore pyjamas to school and performed a pyjama parade. They raised £80 and were expecting to add more to the coffers with special bacon butties for staff and snacks for pupils.