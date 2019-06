The Rotary Club of Skegness had donated more than 400 dictionaries to schools in the Skegness area 10 years ago.

Among them was Skegness Junior School, Skegness Infants’ School, Seathorne Primary School, The Richmond School, Skegness, the Magdalen CofE Primary School, at Wainfleet, and St Peter and St Paul’s CofE Primary School, at Burgh le Marsh.

Representatives of the club are pictured presenting pupils from Skegness Junior School with their dictionaries.